Donna R. Osborn, 87, of Washington, IL, passed away at Reflections Memory Care in Washington on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at 2:30 a.m.
She was born on December 24, 1932, in Washington, IL, the daughter of Edward and Ella Blumenshine Wissel. She married Wayne Osborn on July 1, 1949, in Roanoke, IL.
Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Lori (Jeff) Hausen of Schaumburg, IL, and Kimberly Kingsland of Washington, IL; five grandchildren, Dustin Bisio, Ryan Spinelli, Tyler Fuchs, Jacob Kingsland and Allyna Kingsland; sister, Sandra. One son, Michael Wayne Osborn, and one sister, Betty Mickens, preceded her in death.
She was a member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Washington. The family wishes to thank the staff of Reflections Memory Care for their compassion and kindness shown to Donna and the entire Osborn family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate her life will be scheduled for a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence to her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.