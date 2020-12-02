Mary L. Macha, 92, of Morton, went into the presence of the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton. She was born on November 24, 1928, in Washington to Adolph and Edna (Himmel) Schmuck. She married Gene Macha in Peoria on September 13, 1964. He survives.
Also surviving are two nephews, Jim and John Arnold; and one niece, Rae Jean Adams.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Arnold.
Mary worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 31 years, retiring in 1977. She was a member of New Castle Bible Church, where she served in Heart and Home. Mary had a heart for children's ministries and taught Sunday school. She also led the Pioneer Girls group, who she often took to Bible camp.
A private graveside service will be held at New Castle Bible Church Cemetery in Mackinaw, with Pastor Phil Somers officiating. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Castle Bible Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.