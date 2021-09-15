Donna Strunk Zimmerman, 87, of Tremont, formerly of Morton, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Hopedale. She was born on February 1, 1934, at home in Morton to Val H. and Rachael (Hirstein) Strunk, and born again in 1974 into the kingdom of God. She married Kenneth L. Zimmerman on December 11, 1954. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Heidi (Don) Stuber of Tremont; her son, Dirk (Amy) Zimmerman of Morton; six grandchildren, Caleb (Dana) Stuber of Sweetwater, TX, Luke (Laura) Stuber of Tremont, Joshua (Morgan) Stuber of Tremont, Rebekah (Jesse) Sanderlin of Buena Vista, CO, Parker Zimmerman of Morton and Grant Zimmerman of East Peoria; 12 great-grandchildren, Zech, Elli, Andrew, Violet, Hope, Titus, Annabelle, James, John, Levi, Benaiah and Abigail; one sister-in-law, Allie Lou Strunk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by both parents and her brother, Robert J. Strunk.
Her greatest joy was to be surrounded by family.
She lived in Morton for 86 years. She was a member of Grace Church in Morton for many years, and more recently a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. While at Grace, she served as Circle Chairman and President of the Women's Ministries. She also sang in the choir for 39 years and played clarinet in the orchestra.
She was very active in the Republican Party!
She, along with Ken, was named as Tazewell County Republican of the year. She also served as President of the Morton Republican Women for many years and was a member of the Eagle Forum and the Tea Party.
She was active in supporting pro-life and pro-family organizations and causes.
Donna and Ken were tour escorts for Peoria Charter Coach for 11 years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Northfield Christian Fellowship Church, 411 W. North St. in Tremont. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, and also from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, all at the church. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in Springfield, Rural Home Missionary Association in Morton, or Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. To view Donna's online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.