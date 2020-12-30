Thomas L. Hunt, 81, of Washington, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on December 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
On April 7, 1939, he entered this world in Peoria, born to Cyril and Marguerite Bushman Hunt. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy (Mazingo) of 62 years; a son, Gary (Shelly); a daughter, Cindy (Jim) Gibson; three grandsons, Ryan (Sonya), Kyle (Monica) and Jared (Genny); one granddaughter, Mallory (Jacob); and four great-grandsons, Nolan, Aiden, Ashton and Henry. Also surviving is one brother, Albert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Cathleen.
Thomas served in the Air National Guard from 1957-1963. He was a retired journeyman with the Sheet Metal Workers Local No.1, retiring in 2000.
Tom spent many years enjoying boating and camping with his family. As his family grew, he loved everyone as they were his own. He was so happy to spend time in his later years with his great-grandsons.
His hobbies included flying RC airplanes, model trains, singing, playing his guitar, and talking with fellow Peoria area Amateur Radio Club members. He was so proud of being a ham radio operator; his call sign was N9LFE. He was also known to many of his friends and colleagues as "Big Tom". He enjoyed talking to everyone while working at his lawn mowing business that he started after his retirement.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate Tom's life will be at a later date. The burial of his remains will be at a later date in Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS in Pekin, IL. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.