Emma Walker

MORTON - Emma L. Walker, 80, formerly of Stanton, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton, IL.
She was born on October 15, 1940, in Stanton, TN, to the late Roosevelt and Amanda Walker.
Emma was baptized at an early age at Douglas Chapel CME Church and was a faithful member until her move to Peoria, IL. Emma always loved singing "Jesus Loves Me."
Emma's quality of life has been enriched by several adult rehabilitation training programs: Ben Rich in Brownsville, TN, Community Workshop Training Center (CWTC), PARC - ADS in Peoria, IL, and the Day Program at the Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge Center, where she resided for 22 years. While there, she was engaged in many community outings, Special Olympic games, spending time in the pool, 25-mile club, healthy dining club, and Apostolic residence weekly worship ministry.
Emma was a woman of laughter, teasing, and loved forcefully instructing others on how to make her look good with fancy nails, jewelry, hair styles, and with a lavish array of clothes. She had a great love for dolls, which she gave names, a deep love for jewelry, and a fascination with the baking of cakes and eating ice cream. An avid Walmart shopper, she also loved to travel, particularly by plane and boat. As time moved on, Emma began to spend more time relaxing in her recliner for long naps while never losing her instinctive joyful attitude.
Her memory will be cherished by her seven sisters, Alma Pearson and Joyce (Mack) Dancy of Stanton, TN, Betty J. Hall of Lake Elsinore, CA, Mary Frances (Wayne) Knox of Southfield, MI, Garratine Morrow and Margaret (Charles) Anderson of Memphis, TN, and Viola (Paul) Cicciarelli of Peoria, IL; two brothers, James (Pamela) Walker of Round Rock, TX, and Tommie Lee Walker of Memphis, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charlie T. Taylor and Mike Walker; and one sister, Dr. Johnetta Neal.
Visitation service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 140 Detroit Ave., Morton, IL 61550. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Douglass Chapel CME Church, 3659 Stanton Koko Road, Stanton, TN 38069.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and kindness of faithful and dedicated friends, Joann Kirksey and Dr. Sharon Lee, and also to the committed staff of LifePoints/TimberRidge for their unfailing love, support and efforts on Emma's behalf for over 22 years.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton and Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, are handling final arrangements.
To view Emma's online video tribute, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.