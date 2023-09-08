James E. Yarbrough

James E. “Jim” Yarbrough, 94, of Normal, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at ARC at Normal.
He was born in 1929, in Iuka, MS, to Marvin and Delma (Cagle) Yarbrough. He married Marjorie Holloway on October 22, 1955, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2008. James was also preceded in death by his sister, Della Faye Yarbrough Hale and brother, Leon Yarbrough.
Surviving are his children, Jim (Lynn) Yarbrough of Illinois and Kathy Yarbrough of Arizona; and grandchild, Kyle Yarbrough of Missouri.
Jim graduated from Cherokee High School in Cherokee, AL. He lived in Mississippi at the time, but crossed the state line to attend a high school with a football team.
Jim worked at Caterpillar in Quality Control and inspected transmissions during his career. He was active in the UAW local 974 and active in the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Auxiliary for several years.
Jim enjoyed maintaining automobiles. He was known as a shrewd negotiator and attempted to get the best deal for any purchase.
Jim and Marge enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona during retirement.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton. A private family graveside service will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community United Church of Christ of Morton or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The family appreciates the love and care Jim received from the staff at ARC at Normal.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com.