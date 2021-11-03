Glenna M. Musgrave, 83, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was born on June 15, 1938, in Peoria to Harold and Glendora (Myers) Broy. She married Thomas Musgrave in Morton on June 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2004.
Surviving are two daughters, Sherry (William) Springer of Morton and Kim (Cecil) Crist of Toulon; five grandchildren, Becky (Mike) Geier of Roseville, Malinda Carley of Galesburg, Bill (Erica) Johnson of Galesburg, Tiffany (Lyle) Cruse of Morton and Nathan (Emerson) Graves of Marquette, MI; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Glenna was an Avon representative for over 50 years.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton handled arrangements.
