Gregory T Gibson

Gregory T. "Greg" Gibson, 49, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 30, 1971 in Bloomington, and three days later was adopted from the Babyfold in Normal by Monte and Joanne (Bollinger) Gibson.
Surviving are his parents, Monte and Joanne Gibson of Morton; sister, Monica (Bryan) Taylor of Morton; and nephews, Jared and Luke Taylor of Morton.
Greg graduated from Peoria High School in 1989 and then received his wielding certificate from the Illinois Wielding School. He then earned his associates degree from Parkland College.
Greg was a part-time merchandiser and he loved watching movies and listening to music.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No service will be held. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www. knappjohnson.com.