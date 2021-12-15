Twyla M. Schubert, 93, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria. She was born on March 25, 1928, in Roanoke to Mathias and Fannie (Foerter) Paluska. She married Fred G. Sollberger in Morton on October 9, 1949. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1972. She then married Donald Schubert in Pekin on September 25, 1975.
Surviving are he husband, Donald Schubert of Peoria; four children, Debra Walz of Morton, Patricia Everhart of Morton, Jane (Dan) Stimpert of Goodfield and Robert (Lisa) Sollberger of Peoria; stepson, Daniel (Patricia) Schubert of Pekin; daughter-in-law, Elaine Sollberger of Morton; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Fred R. Sollberger; step-daughter, Diane Freeman; and six brothers and one sister.
Twyla was a receptionist for many years at Caterpillar Parts Distribution Center in Morton.
She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of the donor's choice.