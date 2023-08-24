Allen E. Broughton, 86, of Washington, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on January 18, 1937, in Peoria the son of Omer and Pauline (Miller) Broughton. He married Alice Evans in 1960, and later married Barbara Bohlander Grady on October 19, 1980.
Surviving is his wife; sons, Allen Broughton II and Paul Brougtonon, both of Basehor, KS; daughter, Nancy (Aaron) Martin of Liberty, MO; stepson, David Grady of Littleton, CO; stepdaughter, Kelly (Douglas) Reardon of Peoria; six grandchildren; two sisters, Madora Mills of North Richland Hills, TX, and Lada (Gary) Manier of Washington; two brothers, Lt. Col Charles (Sally) Broughton of Bozeman, MT, and Perry (Eileen) Broughton of Portland, OR.
Allen began his journey by proudly serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years. His dedication and commitment to his duty earned him the admiration and respect of his fellow servicemen. After retiring honorably, Allen pursued his passion for flying and became a licensed pilot. He also enjoyed the serenity of horseback riding, indulging in the freedom and tranquility it brought to his life.
In 1984, Allen and his wife, Barbara, relocated to Omaha, NE, where they embarked on the entrepreneurial path, owning and operating a successful printing company. After selling the business, Allen ran a sharpening business for several years before returning to their roots in Washington, IL, in 2013, to retire and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.
Allen was a respected member of the Peoria Temple Masonic Lodge, IBEW, and NECA.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Marine Corp and the Tazewell County Military Rites Team. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence to his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.