Gerald “Jerry” Lloyd Ogborn, age 71, passed away at his home in Mackinaw on Friday, September 18, 2020.
He was a 1966 graduate of Washington Community High School. He married Martie Liter, also a Washington Community High School graduate. In June of 2020, they celebrated their 51st anniversary.
He is survived by his wife, Martie; their two sons, Robert Lloyd Ogborn of Shirley and Gerald Scott Ogborn of Heyworth; and four granddaughters. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steve.
Jerry worked for 30 years with Caterpillar before retiring in 1997. He was an avid bowler, golfer, pool player and fisherman.
Keeping with Jerry's wishes, his remains were donated to science, and cremation has been accorded. Jerry's celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mackinaw Valley Winery, 33633 IL State Route 9, in Mackinaw, on the wrap-around porch and in the wine tasting room. Proper COVID-19 protocol will be followed, with face masks being required indoors. Individually wrapped snacks will be provided, and cold drinks and wine will be available for purchase. No beverages will be allowed to be carried on to the property. Family and friends will begin sharing stories from a microphone at 6 p.m. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
