Leon C. Freitag, 77, of Mapleton, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was born on January 16, 1945, in Pekin to Carl and Ina (Roelfs) Freitag. He married Julie Schmidt on January 28, 1977, in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on January 17, 1994. He then married Cathy Emig on February 22, 2004, in Bartonville.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy Freitag of Mapleton; four children, Chris Freitag of Peoria, Zach (Chloe) Janssen of East Peoria, Whitney (Micah) Roeschley of Celina, Texas and Bryce (Rachel) Janssen of Morton; 11 grandchildren, Tiranny Peterson, Adalyn, Gwenyth, Elijah, Lydia, William and Josiah Roeschley, Braxton and Brynley Janssen and Elise and Levi Janssen; and one brother, Carrol (Sue Gregory) Freitag of Hanna City.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Halle Roeschley, and one sister.
Leon worked in maintenance and as an electrician for Keystone Steel and Wire. In retirement, he worked for Roanoke Motor Company. He enjoyed working on cars and taking care of his 78- acre farm. Leon treasured his time with his family; especially his grandchildren. Leon was a quiet and reserved man, but he left a lasting mark on those he loved.
Leon and Cathy attended Northwoods Community Church in Dunlap.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, with Pastor Tom Zobrist officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be from 1:00-1:45 p.m. on Monday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Northwoods Community Church or Hope Mommies, the Dallas Chapter, https://hopemommies.org/donate-blackbaud/chapters-donations. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.