Carolyn Miller, 78, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at her home with her husband, daughters and her cat Lovey by her side.
Carolyn was born on September 7, 1942, in Peoria to William and Caroline (Sievert) Vaughn. She married Bill Fuquay on January 13, 1962. She married Donald Miller on January 8, 1993. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Krissy Fuquay of Largo, FL and Shellie Frost of Peoria; step-children, Donald Miller, Jr., Philip Miller, Ronald Miller and Patty Hodel; one grandchild, Alex Frost; 11 step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six brothers and sisters, Margaret Regan, Charles Sullivan, Thomas Sullivan, Martin Sullivan, Eleanor Sullivan and Catherine Sullivan.
Carolyn attended Manual High School and was a member of the 1960 graduating class. She was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered at her daughters' school. Carolyn retired from Morton Buildings in 2007.
She enjoyed camping, travel, attending sporting events, Davis Bros. pizza, Fannie Mae candy, Hallmark movies, and being with family and friends.
Carolyn was an animal lover and rescued many cats and dogs throughout her life.
It was Carolyn's wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protection Services), Center for Prevention of Abuse, or Vitas Hospice. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Carolyn's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their wonderful care and support.