Dear Editor:
I am writing to the newspaper so all the Morton community will know how awesome Bethel Lutheran School is. I have been going to Bethel since I was in preschool. The teachers are very nice. I have a lot of favorite ones. Some are great at giving hugs when your small like Mrs. Hoyum. Some are extra nice like Mrs. Bartholowmew, and some just won't stop helping me until I get my answers right like Mrs. Kniep. I miss going to school. I pray that God will protect all of us.
On Monday my school teachers gave us a Mobile Easter Party. The teachers went to all of our houses, but they stayed 6 feet away like we are supposed to do. They gave us an Easter bag with plastic eggs and candy inside and they got our homework.
We have a lot of fun at Bethel. You make good friends like my friend Joseph. You go on really fun field trips every year like to the Maple Syrup Farm. In 8th grade you get to go to Washington D.C. like my sister Autumn did. We get to do fun service projects too. This year we got to help the Midwest Food Bank. We packed tender mercy meals. Its feels good to help people.
I hope all of the Bethel teachers see this in the paper because I wanted to say thank you for the Easter candy and that I wish we could go back to school. If you see a Bethel teacher tell them Austin Wagner said, "Thank you and see you next year."
