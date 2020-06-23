Dear District 52 taxpayers, please note on page 13 of June 17th Courier a plan to allow pupils of non-district, full time employees to attend school tuition free. After much growth of our schools, we don't need students to be allowed to enjoy our schools scot-free. If we are cash flush to allow this, please lower everyone's taxes. If you are outraged, please see online meeting I.D. # 761 7173 6495. https://bit.ly/2XONwlL, password 8ykr3m. or contact Pat Minasian, Superintendent.
Jeff Birkel
Washington
Commented
