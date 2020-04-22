Dear Editor,
Hello. My name is Alex and I am a Boy Scout with Troop 64 in Metamora. We are working on the Communications Merit Badge and one thing that I learned is that it is very important to communicate with family and friends during this time with the Corona Virus. I talked with my great grandma in Michigan and she said it made her day. I enjoyed talking with her and hope everyone takes time to talk with people they love who may be feeling lonely. I hope everyone stays safe and that we get a chance to visit family and friends soon.
Alex Laming
Troop 64
