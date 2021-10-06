Dear Editor,
As President of Threads, Hope and Love, I would like to ask for help as we go into cooler/cold weather. We are incredibly low on lots of kids and men's needs. We accept donations on Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 121 Zinser Place, Washington.
If you can help and those hours don't work for you, call me and I can meet you there at your convenience. We would appreciate all of the help we can get. We are currently helping approximately 400 people in need each month. Our donations are down currently, but our numbers are still up.
Urgent needs include:
-Kid’s underwear (new) all sizes
-Kid’s socks all sizes
-Children’s shoes- new or gently used all sizes
-Men’s underwear (new) small to large
-Girls pants all sizes
-Boy’s pants all sizes
-Boy’s and girl’s long sleeve t-shirts sizes 12 months thru 2T
-Junior pants sizes 7 and up
-Men’s casual pants sizes 28-32
-Mens shirt’s (t-shirts and button downs) small and medium
Ongoing needs include:
-Boy’s jeans size, 3,5,6,7
-Girl’s jeans sizes 24 month/2T
-Junior jeans sizes 13 and up
-Men’s jeans waist sizes 28-34, all lengths
If any churches or organizations can help with collections for us, that would be wonderful. Churches could have 'Undie Sundays' and collect new underwear and socks to help us out. We are heading toward Christmas and our needs will be growing. We appreciate any help you can give to this vital, local mission.
Bless each and every one.
Threads, Hope and Love NFP
