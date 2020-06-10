Perhaps you and your family are alone,
And noticing your aloneness for the first time.
Perhaps you are all less than thankful,
And less accepting in this time of isolation.
Perhaps you and yours have experienced anger,
And noticed how vulnerable your spirits are now.
Perhaps you’ve considered your life unchangeable,
And you do not want any significant changes.
Perhaps, as life continues to show your vulnerability,
And you also see treasures because of the Pandemic.
Perhaps the love of family, friends, community,
And neighbors has opened your eyes.
Perhaps now you are understanding the love of God,
And accept what needs to be changed and made new.
Perhaps after acceptance, your family will realize its worth,
And begin to live a full and secure existence.
Perhaps!
