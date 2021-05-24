On Saturday, May 15, the Central Intermediate track and field team competed in the IESA 3A Sectionals meet held in Eureka against 13 other area middle schools.
“Our performance at Sectionals was unbelievable,” said CIS Coach Cliff Otto. “Not only did we have 18 kids qualify for state, two of them set school records. We took second in eight other events. It really says a lot about how deep and how talented our team was this season.”
“I knew we had a talented group of athletes, but to see all that they accomplished is incredible,” CIS Coach Eric Dupree said.
Though the IESA decided not to have a state meet at the middle school level this year, it is still an accomplishment for the athletes to have earned the title of state qualifier.
“State being cancelled was a disappointment. We understood why the decision was made, but it would have been awesome to see how our kids stack up against the best in Illinois at the 3A classification,” Otto said.
The CIS seventh grade girls’ team won first place with a score of 89 points. The seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls’ teams both earned second place, with 74 and 83 points respectively.
Eighth grader Gracie Glaub, who was the only CIS state qualifier back in 2019, won the discus with a throw of 92 ft. 4.5 in., also setting a new discus record for CIS.
Eighth grader Olivia Nordhielm won the mile with a time of 5:24, which is another new CIS record. Seventh grader Tori Aberle, running as an eighth grader, came in second with a state qualifying time of 5:35. Nordhielm also won the 800m (2:32). Chloe Biscontine, running up a grade, came in fifth (2:44). Nordhielm finished third in the 400m (1:07).
Seventh grader Sophia Ramirez won the mile with a time of 5:30. Maddie James came in third but ran a state qualifying time of 5:43. Ramirez won the 800m (2:36). James took third (2:38).
Seventh grader Izabelle Endress placed second in the 400m (1:08). Aberle finished sixth (1:09). For the boys, seventh grader Isaac Reetz took third (1:02).
The seventh-grade girls’ 4x100 won first place (1:00.5) with Sylvia Saathoff, Brooke Kovach, Emmy Hartter and Rylie Freeman.
The eighth-grade girls’ 4x100 took second with Ramirez, Sophia Mescher, Ainsley Redlingshafer and Kaitlyn Bach (57.05). The seventh-grade boys’ 4x100 with Jesse Kopinski, Evan Deasey, Truman Lenover and Beckett Otto won first place (55.68).
The seventh-grade girls’ 4x200 with Allison Bonso, Endress, James and Olivia Miklik took second (2:02). The eighth-grade team with Bella Carter, Sienna Ufheil, Lia Meuser and Ridley Beasley took fourth (2:10). The seventh-grade boys’ team got third with Reetz, Isaac Perez, Nolan Mescher and Colton Crouch (2:00.9).
The seventh-grade girls’ 4x400 with Endress, Aberle, Ramirez and James won first place (4:39), while the eighth-grade team took second with Nordhielm, Bonsoe, Carter and Miklik (4:38). The seventh-grade boys’ 4x400 took first with Deasey, Reetz, T. Lenover and Perez (4:21).
In the 100m, seventh grader Redlingshafer placed second (13.92). She also finished second in the 200m (29.73). Hartter finished sixth (32.07). Kovach took sixth in the eighth grade 200m (31.65). Deasey won the seventh-grade boys’ 200m (27.6).
In the seventh grade 100m hurdles, Meuser placed fifth (19.94). Miklik competed as an eighth grader and took fifth (20.23).
N. Mescher took fourth in the seventh grade 110 meter hurdles (20.39). In the eighth grade, Collin Duncan took fourth (18.45) and Jackson Lenover finished sixth (18.88).
Eighth grader Gracie VanQuakebeke took second in shot put (24 ft. 3 in.). She also took fifth in discus (67 ft. 7.5 in.).
Seventh grader Wyatt Leman won the shot put (32 ft. 4.5 in.).
Reetz won the seventh-grade long jump (16 ft. 7.5 in.). Deasey came in second (15 ft. 11 in.).
Bonsoe and Elizabeth Pauli tied for fifth in the high jump (4 ft. 2 in.).
“The effort each athlete gave at every practice and meet prepared them to achieve their goals. The results of being sectional champions, state qualifiers and school record holders are just the result of their hard work and determination,” said Coach Eric Dupree. “This year has been very rewarding and I am humbled to have been a part of a very memorable season. Thank you to all the coaches, athletes and parents for making it possible.”
