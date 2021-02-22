The Washington girls’ basketball teams hosted the Pekin Dragons on Saturday, February 20.  For the sophomore game, Saturday was the first time in over a week the team got to play due to quarantine protocols.  Washington overpowered Pekin as the Panthers led 31-4 at the half and went on to win 49-5.  For the girls’ varsity game, the first half lacked offense from both teams as Washington went into the half with only a 10-8 lead before pulling out a 43-32 win. 