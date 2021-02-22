The Washington girls’ basketball teams hosted the Pekin Dragons on Saturday, February 20. For the sophomore game, Saturday was the first time in over a week the team got to play due to quarantine protocols. Washington overpowered Pekin as the Panthers led 31-4 at the half and went on to win 49-5. For the girls’ varsity game, the first half lacked offense from both teams as Washington went into the half with only a 10-8 lead before pulling out a 43-32 win.
Latest News
- Restaurants, hotels call for reopening plan
- Tazewell County Medical Society honors local physicians
- Secretary of State Jesse White Calls on Drivers to Move Over for Stopped Emergency Vehicles (aka Scott’s Law)
- OSFM encourages older Illinoisans to practice fire safety
- Madigan to resign from Illinois House at end of month
- ICC offers electric, natural gas winter energy savings tips
- Area students named to Missouri S&T honor list
- Midwest Food Bank sends disaster relief to Texas
Most Popular
Articles
- Secretary of State Jesse White Calls on Drivers to Move Over for Stopped Emergency Vehicles (aka Scott’s Law)
- Richard D Hanson
- Tazewell County Medical Society honors local physicians
- Joyce D Opem
- Hopedale Medical Complex announces employee awards
- Leonard R Stewart
- Mildred G Knapp
- WCHS girls basketball
- Morton School District 709 Board of Education meeting highlights
- Washington Chamber of Commerce to host virtual ‘Inspire Washington Luncheon’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.