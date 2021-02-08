The CIS seventh and eighth grade boys’ basketball teams hosted Morton Junior High School on Saturday, February 6, with both games ending in comfortable wins by Morton.  For the seventh grade game, CIS kept it relatively close early in the game as they were down 7-13 after the first period.  Morton proceeded to dominate the second period and led 38-10 at the half before closing out with a 58-21 win.  In the eighth grade game, CIS scored the first point of the game with a free throw.  Morton scored in response and went on to lead the rest of the game with a final score 40-22.