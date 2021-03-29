The WCHS girls’ volleyball season got underway mid-March and on Thursday, March 18, the Panthers hosted the Pekin Dragons for games across all levels. It was the Panthers’ second set of games of the season and their first at home. The Panthers’ teams swept the Dragons, with each team winning their match two games to none.
