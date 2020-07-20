The Metamora Flames won the USA Softball 14U State Championship held July 9th through July 12th at Butler Haynes Park in Mapleton. Most of these girls have played with each other since they were eight years old. It wasn't always pretty, but their hard work and dedication paid off in a big way this year with the team going 30-1 and winning a state title. Metamora beat some tough teams along the way including the TBSA Wahoos 12-1, the Streator Storm 7-3, the LGSA Jets 4-0 and the Central Illinois Lady Force 06' 14-1 to earn the right to play in the title game, where the girls faced an extremely talented Lady Force 05' team.
It was an epic battle that saw several early and late lead changes. Ultimately, the Flames showed their resilience and were able to overcome an 8-4 deficit by tying it up 8-8 in the fourth inning. Metamora followed the offensive explosion by plating three more runs in the fifth. Great pitching and solid defense helped preserve the lead with the Flames going on to win 11-8.
Team members include Scout Adams, Lauren Riddle, Avery Taylor, Liv Vaughan, Kennedy Nee, Karagan Hartnett, Bri Bessert, Sydney Trentman, Madi Kerns, Izzy Passmore, Ellie Schaffer and Mya Brock. The Flames are coached by Patrick Vaughan, Tony Riddle, Tom Brock and Brandon Passmore.
