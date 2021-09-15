Cora Edwards, a native of Washington and graduate of Washington Community High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's soccer team during the 2021 season. Edwards, a freshman at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in computer science.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women's soccer team heads into its 2021 season, which began Friday, September 3, with great optimism thanks to strong depth on the roster and an experienced group of veteran leaders.
After nearly 22 months out of competition, the Warhawks return to the field as the defending Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions. UW-W also earned the conference tournament title and the program's eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in a nine-year span in 2019, and finished the year with 14-6-3 record, including a 5-1-1 mark in league play during the regular season.
