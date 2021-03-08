The seventh-grade Normal Kingsley Cavaliers were hosted by the Central Intermediate Trojans on Monday, March 1.  The limited, in-person spectators and all those watching the live stream experienced an exciting match.  Kingsley got off to an 11-2 lead in the first game before Central mounted a small comeback that fell a little short as the Cavalier’s won game one 25-21.  The Trojans rebounded and comfortably won game two 25-16.  Game three was close with the Cavalier’s pulling out the win with a final score 25-23.  