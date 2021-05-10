For the first time ever, a power five conference has named all-conference cheer and dance teams. The Big Ten cheer and dance team coaches chose from nearly 900 student-athletes for nominees in the following categories:
- First team All-Big Ten
- Second team All-Big Ten
- Academic All-Big Ten
- Community Service All-Big Ten
Performance videos showcasing technical and gameday performance skills and academic resumes were submitted for each nominee. Each coach then voted, but could not vote for members of their own team. After tallying all the votes, the first and second teams were selected, as well as the academic teams and the community service teams. The student-athlete receiving the highest votes was named Athlete of the Year, and the second through fifth top-ranked athletes from the first team were named as honorable mentions.
The Big Ten coaches were very pleased with the process and the final selections, and happy to bestow honors, especially at this point in time. Valerie Potsos Stead, University of Michigan’s head dance team coach said, “The student athletes on our cheer and dance teams in the Big Ten are not only extremely talented but academically strong. They’re also valuable members of our communities, so to be able to honor these outstanding individuals in this challenging year certainly has been a reward for all of these teams’ efforts.” Julie Horine, head cheer coach at Indiana University added, “The Big Ten was the first athletic conference in this country, so we’re proud to continue the tradition by being the first to award our cheer and dance athletes with all-conference honors.”
The Big Ten was established in 1895 and now includes 14 member institutions. There are almost 900 cheerleaders, dance team members, and mascots who comprise the spirit programs from University of Illinois, Indiana University, University of Iowa, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Minnesota, University of Nebraska, Northwestern University, Ohio State University, Penn State University, Purdue University, Rutgers University, and University of Wisconsin.
—Local HONOREES BY SCHOOL —
ALL-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM
COED CHEER
ILLINOIS
- Peyton Peterson — Washington, IL — All Female Cheer Second Team
ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM
ALL FEMALE CHEER
- Peyton Peterson — Washington, IL — University of Illinois
