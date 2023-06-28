Tera Miller, former WCHS track athlete, advanced to the 2023 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Marion, Indiana, which was held May 24-26.
Tera, a senior at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, qualified for nationals in both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. She helped her team secure the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships in both the indoor and outdoor seasons this year. At the outdoor nationals, her 4x400 relay team finished in 3rd place with a time of 3:45.63 earning them All-American status. The ONU women's team finished in 10th place overall out of 61 teams competing. During the indoor nationals, Tera’s 4x400 relay team broke the school record and finished in 3rd place with a time of 3:44.51.
Tera was also named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Track & Field Team as selected by College Sports Communicators. The honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominees must be starters or important reserves, sophomores or older and hold at least 3.50 cumulative grade point averages. Tera will now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced on June 21.
