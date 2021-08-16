Washington Community High School will formally introduce all of the fall sports participants for the 2021 fall season at the annual Inside Panther Night on Friday, August 20, 2021. The evening will include a meal provided by the WCHS Athletic Booster Club from local food trucks. No tickets required.
Teams will be scrimmaging and introduced according to the following schedule/location:
5:00 – 7:30 p.m.: Dinner – trucks
5:00 – 5:30 p.m.: Freshmen football scrimmage – Babcook Field
5:00 – 6:15 p.m.: Girls’ tennis scrimmage – tennis courts
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Girls’ swimming scrimmage – Five Points pool
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Volleyball scrimmage – Torry Gym
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Soccer scrimmage – Babcook Field
5:45 – 6:15 p.m.: Boys’ and girls’ cross country race – high school track
6:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Sophomore football scrimmage – Babcook Field
7:00 p.m.: Fall team introductions – Babcook Field (varsity football; sophomore football; freshmen football; girls’ tennis; girls’ swimming; boys’ and girls’ golf; boys’ and girls’ cross country; soccer; freshmen, sophomore and varsity volleyball; junior-varsity and varsity cheerleaders)
7:20 p.m.: Cheerleading routine – track
7:30 p.m.: Varsity football scrimmage – Babcook Field
