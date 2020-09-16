WCHS hosted both a boys and girls cross country triangular meet at Oak Ridge Park on Saturday, September 5. The other two teams were Metamora and Morton. Team totals for the girls were Washington 34, Metamora 43 and Morton 45. Team totals for the boys were Metamora 31, Morton 35, and Washington 61.
