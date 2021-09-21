The Washington Chamber of Commerce, along with Washington Community High School and Good Neighbor Days sponsors, are excited to announce a Homecoming fireworks display will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, after the WCHS Homecoming football game. This year’s fireworks is part of the Good Neighbor Days – Summer Long Festival.
Good Neighbor Days 2021 – Summer Long is happy to share these events with event sponsor CEFCU; Platinum sponsors Uftring Chevrolet Washington, Heartland Bank & Trust, MTCO digiMAX, Oasis VR, Michael’s Italian Feast, Washington Community Bank, Washington State Bank, Washington Chiropractic & Massage, Washington Park District, Five Points Washington, and City of Washington; Gold sponsors Illinois Eye Center and Tres Rojas; and Silver sponsors Ogborn Plumbing, Moon Family Dental, and Villas of Hollybrook. These events would not be possible without their generous support.
