The Washington Park District and Washington Water Jets have opened up registration for the 2021 summer swim team. All returning 2019 water jet swimmers may register in-person at the Washington Park District. All potential new residents may register beginning Monday, April 12 either online or at the main office, and new non-residents Thursday, April 15.
Registration is $130 per swimmer for resident and $135 for non-resident (each additional swimmer is $105/$110). Age groups include U8-18 for both boys and girls and all swimmers must be able to swim the length of the pool to participate.
Beginning April 5 you may also register for the Water Jets Stroke Clinic to be held Monday or Wednesday evening at Five Points Washington April 26 – May 19. Registration fee is $20 for resident and $25 for non-resident. This clinic is not required for summer swim team participation.
If you have any questions, contact the office at 309-444-9413, email matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or visit www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.