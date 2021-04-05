The Morton Potters varsity football team hosted the Washington Panthers on Friday, April 2. Coming into Friday’s game, Morton was 1-1 and Washington was 2-0. First half scoring was dominated by Washington as they scored with just under nine seconds left in the second quarter to go into half-time with a 28-0 lead. Morton got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the third quarter while Washington also added a touchdown in the third, along with a field goal in the fourth quarter. Washington won with a final score 38-7. After Friday, Washington now leads the Mid-Illini Conference with a 3-0 record as both Canton and Metamora lost to Dunlap and Pekin, respectively.
Latest News
- WCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 7 in Goodfield
- State agencies, officials hold virtual press conference to kick of Child Abuse Prevention Month
- Jesse White unveils new organ, tissue donation campaign
- Illinois Central College to host spring open houses
- Illinois Central College freezes tuition amid ongoing pandemic
- Comic book convention to be held April 11
- Air Force museum exhibit highlights women’s achievements
- PLaCE announces Village of Morton Garage Sale date, sign up
Most Popular
Articles
- PLaCE announces Village of Morton Garage Sale date, sign up
- Panthers varsity football vs. Morton
- WCHS Pantherettes dance team makes school history with IDTA championship
- Morton High School third quarter Honor Roll
- Local artist donates watercolor rendition of WFD Station 1
- Hopewell Grange to host craft, vendor fair April 17
- Comic book convention to be held April 11
- Panthers varsity football
- Susan J Mackoway
- State agencies, officials hold virtual press conference to kick of Child Abuse Prevention Month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.