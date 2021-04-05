The Morton Potters varsity football team hosted the Washington Panthers on Friday, April 2.  Coming into Friday’s game, Morton was 1-1 and Washington was 2-0.  First half scoring was dominated by Washington as they scored with just under nine seconds left in the second quarter to go into half-time with a 28-0 lead.  Morton got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the third quarter while Washington also added a touchdown in the third, along with a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Washington won with a final score 38-7.  After Friday, Washington now leads the Mid-Illini Conference with a 3-0 record as both Canton and Metamora lost to Dunlap and Pekin, respectively. 