The 22nd Annual Snyder Village “Tee It Up” golf outing benefit will take place on Friday, August 7, 2020, at beautiful Metamora Fields Golf Club. The format this year is different than in the past, using individual tee times to space out foursomes over a longer period of time. Tee times are available until 1:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. The $125 per golfer fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, beverages and snacks, and a “goodie bag” with a gift for the golfer.
As in the past, all proceeds from the benefit go into the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, which provides continued care for their residents who have exhausted personal resources and can no longer provide payment for the services they require. This is a long-standing resource for many elderlies in need.
Registration is open until Wednesday, July 29, and can be accomplished by either calling the Snyder Village Development Department at (309) 366-4116 or by printing a form from their website and mailing or e-mailing it to them. Forms can be found at www.snydervillage.com, under “Ways to Give”.
There are still opportunities for sponsorship of this event which can be found on their website. Any questions can be answered by calling (309) 366-4116 or by e-mailing Mike Lane at mike@snydervillage.com.
