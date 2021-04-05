The WCHS boys’ varsity soccer team hosted the Pekin Dragons on Tuesday evening, March 30. Within the first minute of play Washington scored what turned out to be the game winning goal as the Panthers held the Dragons scoreless. Washington scored four goals in the first half and added another three goals in the second half for a dominating 7-0 victory.
