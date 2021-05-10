On Tuesday, May 4, Central Intermediate School hosted a track and field meet at the Washington High School track for all Washington middle schools. Athletes from CIS, WMS, St. Pat's, and District 50 participated. CIS will next compete at the County meet in Morton on May 8, and will finish their season at Sectionals in Eureka on May 15.
