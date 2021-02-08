Leagues are forming now for the Washington Park District Spring and Summer Youth Athletics programs. These leagues include youth lacrosse (girls and boys), seven through 14 years of age; youth soccer, four through 12 years of age; instructional soccer for children two to four years of age; Tee-ball, four to five years of age; and baseball and softball, ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Deadlines are coming up fast so check them and get registered now.
Registration fees vary based on each specific program. Registration can be completed online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com, or stopping by the Park District office at 105 S. Spruce Street.
For any questions, contact the office at 309-444-9413.
