With recent changes in guidance, the school can now open outdoor spaces for spectators based on a percentage of maximum capacity. With these new limits, priority will be given to the parents/guardians of students competing or performing; students/staff; and a limited number of visiting team parents/guardians. Space will also be available for a limited number of community fans.
The guidelines for getting tickets for varsity football home games is as follows:
- Washington community spectators may only attend home football games.
- Tickets are required to enter Babcook Stadium and are only available the week of each home game at the WCHS front office on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Friday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Tickets are free for the spring 2021 season only.
- Only spectators with a ticket to the game will be allowed to park in the Wilmore parking lot.
- Spectators may enter through the ticket booth entrance on Jefferson or the Wilmore ticket booth nearest to the tennis courts.
- Visit the school website at www.wacohi.net for information about viewing games online.
Spectator Rules
- Only attend the game if you are healthy. The safety of students and the community remain a high priority.
- Face coverings must be worn during the game and while on school property. Best practice is to sit with those in your immediate household and to create as much physical distance between groups as possible.
- Symptom screening will be conducted at the entrances.
- Spectators will not be allowed on the field after the game.
- No tailgating is allowed.
