The Central Trojans baseball team hosted Tremont on Wednesday, September 9.  Central scored one run in each of the first two innings. Both teams were scoreless in the third inning.  In the fourth inning the Trojans got their bats working and scored seven runs to take a 9-0 lead.  Tremont was unable to get a run on the board, and in the sixth inning Central ended the game with another run and a 10-0 win. 