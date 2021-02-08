The Washington Middle School Panthers boys’ basketball teams hosted Dunlap Middle School on Wednesday, February 3, with the Panthers closing out with two wins.  For the seventh graders, Washington held a comfortable lead most of the game as it ended with a final score 36-28.  The eighth grade game was close with several lead changes throughout.  The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first period and at the half, Dunlap held a close 20-18 lead.  WMS pulled away a bit in the third period with a 31-26 lead and ended the game with a 35-34 victory. 