The Washington Middle School Panthers boys’ basketball teams hosted Dunlap Middle School on Wednesday, February 3, with the Panthers closing out with two wins. For the seventh graders, Washington held a comfortable lead most of the game as it ended with a final score 36-28. The eighth grade game was close with several lead changes throughout. The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first period and at the half, Dunlap held a close 20-18 lead. WMS pulled away a bit in the third period with a 31-26 lead and ended the game with a 35-34 victory.
Latest News
- University of Iowa announces local President’s List honorees
- University of Iowa announces area students named to Dean’s List
- Two local students among most recent University of Iowa graduates
- State directs excess vaccine from Pharmacy Partnership Program to those eligible in Phase 1B
- Newly formed Senate committee prioritizes mental health issues amid pandemic
- ICC announces new online series ‘Explore ICC’
- Cancer doesn’t take a break – neither should you Cancer screening is still important
- Area students named to Millikin University Dean's List
Most Popular
Articles
- Larry G Barrett, Sr.
- Morton High School first quarter honor roll announced 1st Semester Honor Roll
- Tumilty named to Aurora University Dean's List
- Kent R Smith
- New day spa set to open up in Washington
- Carolwyn L Melton
- Certified Food Protection Manager Course available this February
- IDES announces 1099-G forms available for recipients of unemployment insurance benefits in 2020
- Eureka Public Library to host virtual Laura Ingalls Wilder presentation
- Area students earn Dean's List honors at Cedarville University
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.