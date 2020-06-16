Washington Community High School announced their award winners for the 2019-2020 school year at the Board of Education meeting held on Monday, June 8. The award winners include:
- Bob Neumann Sportsmanship Award: Brady Klein
- Jan Smith Sportsmanship Award: Brooke Ely
- Dorothy Foster Inspirational Award: Kayle Baker and Savannah Krey
- Kenny Hyder Memorial Award: Kennedy Koehl
The Evan Knoblauch Memorial Award, given to students lettering in three varsity IHSA sports or activities, include Blake Anderson, Emily Baker, Jackson Biagini, Elizabeth Blackburn, Lauren Braun, Baylor Clark, Noah Coovert, Georgia Duncan, Brooke Evans, Jared Flessner, Andrew Hector, Rajeshwari Iyer, Noah Johnson, Jace Kellenberger, Morgan Klein, William Knight, Gus Lucas, Josh Madsen, Timmy Malinowski, Joseph McCoy, Brock Pollitt, and Palmer Whiston.
