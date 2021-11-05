MHS soccer team’s ‘Give Hunger a Red Card’ returns

The MHS men's soccer team was excited to have the Give Hunger a Red Card fundraiser back this year! All proceeds from the fundraiser went to We Care, Inc. This non-profit in Morton gives transportation assistance, provides Meals on Wheels, and offers a food pantry.
In addition to the fundraiser, the soccer team held a service project that included putting together 200 snack bags for Meals on Wheels recipients. These snack bags will be delivered to about 40 different households in the Morton community.
Through the support of 23 businesses, the soccer families and community, a total of $4,451 was raised this year! Since the start of this fundraiser in 2016, $16,772.25 has been raised for We Care, Inc.
The MHS men’s soccer team thanks all of the businesses and individuals who donated the 20 prizes for the evening, as well as everyone who purchased a raffle ticket.
