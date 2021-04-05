After nearly a year and a half since the previous home varsity football game, the Washington Panthers hosted the Dunlap Eagles Friday Evening, March 26. After a scoreless first quarter, Dunlap got on the board first with a touchdown in the second and went into halftime with a 7-0 lead. Both team went scoreless in the third quarter before the Panthers got into the end zone with just under eight minutes left to play in the fourth. Washington added another touchdown to close out the game with a final score of 14-7. 