The Central Trojans hosted the Germantown Hills Warriors on Thursday, February 11. For the seventh grade game, the score was close the entire game, with Germantown Hills holding a slim 25-24 lead at the half. The Warriors extended their lead in the third period to 35-28 before Central defense held Germantown Hills to just two points in the fourth period pulled ahead for an exciting 42-37 win. In the eighth grade game, Central got off to a good start and a comfortable lead and went into the half with a 26-12 lead, which they held the rest of the game on their way to a 42-20 victory.
