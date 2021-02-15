The Central Trojans hosted the Germantown Hills Warriors on Thursday, February 11.  For the seventh grade game, the score was close the entire game, with Germantown Hills holding a slim 25-24 lead at the half.  The Warriors extended their lead in the third period to 35-28 before Central defense held Germantown Hills to just two points in the fourth period pulled ahead for an exciting 42-37 win.  In the eighth grade game, Central got off to a good start and a comfortable lead and went into the half with a 26-12 lead, which they held the rest of the game on their way to a 42-20 victory. 