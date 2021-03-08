Washington resident and military retiree Michael Rodcay recently completed the Master of Business Administration program with the University of Phoenix. Rodcay graduated from Washington Community High School in 1985, served 31 years with the U.S. Army retiring in 2016, and completed his program with a 3.5 GPA.
Rodcay was nominated for inclusion to the National Society of Leadership and Success, and earned a place on the College of Business and Information Technology Deans List for the fall 2020 semester with the University of Phoenix.
