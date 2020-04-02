April 2, 2020
By order of the Mayor of the City of Washington:
After consultation with the Fire Chief and the Chief of Police the Mayor hereby bans open burning in the City of Washington for the next 30 days.
Open burning is being suspended in an effort to make sure essential emergency response resources are available when needed during the COVID-19 crisis. The burn ban coincides with Governor Pritzker’s Executive Orders in Response to COVID-19, aimed at further protecting public health and safety.
Washington Fire Chief Traver says banning open burning eliminates the potential for fires to get out of control and reduces calls for nuisance or unauthorized burning - which permits staff to be available for other critical incident needs. Traver says firefighters work closely together on-scene and when traveling to and from incident locations. He says the suspension of open burning also helps protect firefighters from infection by the coronavirus by limiting their exposure to potentially infected persons. Traver says the preventative approach to limiting open burning is important so that firefighters can continue making medical calls during this continuing health crisis.
Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with COVID-19. Eliminating open burning during the next 30 days will reduce the impact on those higher risk residents. Please watch the City of Washington’s Website and Facebook Page to keep updated on this issue.
Gary Manier
Mayor
City of Washington
