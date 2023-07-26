The Washington Historical Society is pleased to offer a program about the German POW camp that existed in Washington during WWII at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The public is invited to attend.
The program will be presented by Jennifer Sears, who teaches creative writing and composition at New York City College of Technology, City University of New York. A fiction and non-fiction writer, she has won fellowships and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York Foundation for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Sears’ stories appear in journals including Kenyon Review Online, Electric Literature, Witness, Fence, Ninth Letter and Guernica Magazine, and have received distinction in Best American Nonrequired Reading and Best American Short Stories. Her non-fiction appears or is forthcoming in The North American Review, Nabokov Studies, The Emerson Society Papers and the anthology Lost and Found: Stories of New York.
Washington Historical Society is located at 128 Washington Square. An elevator is available for access to the second floor. For information about WHS, visit washingtonilhs.com.
