Five Points Fridays, a series of free outdoor concerts, will present its next two shows with performances by Peoria-based acts Black Velvet on June 19 and Pocket Mouse on June 26.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for both events, and the performances are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The events will be held in the new Five Points Washington outdoor patio and adjacent parking lot area, located on the south end of the facility. A food truck and a cash bar will be available.
Black Velvet, which performs June 19, is comprised of husband-and-wife duo Billy Kocher and Ami Lynne. The pair offers an extensive, wide-ranging catalog of music from a wide variety of artists, including P!nk, The Police, The Beatles, lovelytheband, The Rolling Stones and others. This duo presents a family-friendly performance offering something for everyone without being uncomfortably loud.
June 26 performer Pocket Mouse specializes in acoustic covers of popular rock/pop music from the ‘60s to today, with a focus on the best of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Members of the group include Matt Eckberg (vocals, guitar), Chris Koller (bass guitar, vocals) and Bryan Vicary (drums, vocals). The three have played together for more than 15 years and offer a variety of songs from artists like Michael Jackson, The Outfield, the Barenaked Ladies, Queen, Sublime, Blackstreet and more.
All performances in the Five Points Fridays series are free and open to the public; tickets are not required but, for planning purposes, attendees are encouraged to indicate they will attend in the individual Facebook event listings on the Live at Five PointsFacebook page. Masks are not required by attendees as along as social distancing can be maintained. Limited seating and tables will be provided while adhering to social distancing guidelines, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Other events in the Five Points Fridays series include:
July 10 - Neal Bowling (eclectic acoustic)
July 24 - Kickin’ & Pickin’ (rock and bluegrass)
August 14 - Chase Sieting (acoustic rock)
August 21 - Black Velvet
September 25 - Top 4D (acoustic pop music)
October 16 - Kickin’ & Pickin’ (eclectic acoustic)
The Five Points Fridays series of music performance events is made possible by sponsorships from headline sponsor MTCO Communications; Live@Five sponsors Uftring Automotive, Washington Community Bank, Ameren Illinois, Trane, I Do Events, Create A Scene; and silver sponsor Edward Jones – Nicole Miller Agency.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
A full listing of events in the is available on the Live at Five PointsFacebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.