Nathan Cronkhite and Kayla Ford, both of Washington, were named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Iowa Wesleyan University. Criteria to be a part of IW's Dean's List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
