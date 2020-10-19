Five Points Washington will kick off the holiday season with its first-ever Sip and Shop Holiday Boutique.
The November 15 event takes place from 1-5 p.m. at Five Points Washington, located at 360 N. Wilmor Road. Patrons should enter through the south entrance of the facility. Area restaurants will be on site with food and festive adult beverages available for purchase as patrons browse items from various local artists, fashion retailers and boutique owners.
Admission is a suggested $2 donation or the donation of a canned vegetable or other non-perishable food item, all of which will be donated to the Washington Helps Its People (WHIP) Food Pantry. Masks will be required and social distancing will be utilized to promote a safe and enjoyable shopping experience. Numerous areas of the multipurpose facility will be utilized and a maximum on the number of people allowed in particular rooms will be enforced. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility to all attendees. These planned measures may be modified if changes in state regulations or new restrictions are imposed.
Additionally, the Kids Clubhouse childcare area of Five Points Washington will be open and available during the event. Adults attending the event may utilize this service for $5 per hour per child.
Five Points is offering the chance to win a $25 voucher for use at the event through a Facebook social media promotion. Entry is available by liking the Live at Five Points page, sharing the Sip and Shop event on Facebook, tagging three friends, and RSVP’ing for the event.
The first 50 patrons attending the event will receive a complimentary shopping bag with coupons, giveaways and more. For more information, including a list of featured retailers visit fivepointswashington.org.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. The multipurpose facility houses event/banquet/meeting rooms, a 1,020-seat performing arts center, a fitness center/gym, an aquatics center and an outdoor patio event space.
Table space for vendors is currently sold out. Retailers interested in being placed on a list to participate in a future event should contact Five Points Washington special events assistant Kaleigh Schmidt at kaleighs@fivepointswahsington.org or (309) 444-8222 Ext. 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.