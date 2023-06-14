The Washington Rotary Club will be hosting a community cookout on Sunday, June 25, to celebrate the completion of restoring three park district shelters. This event is free to the community and will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Wenger Shelter in Washington. Food is first come first serve and there will be outdoor game activities, music, and inflatables for all ages to enjoy.
Over the past three years, the club has utilized grants and volunteers to renovate the Wenger, Rotary, and Grange shelters to better serve the community. These shelters now have fresh paint and updated electrical systems. They are examples of the club’s annual Rotary International grant project to improve the community. Anyone interested in learning more about these volunteer opportunities can reach out to a club member at the cookout.
